A correction may be in store for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) shares?

In the latest session, Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) closed at $31.00 up 1.91% from its previous closing price of $30.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748711 shares were traded. EVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enviva Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $62.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Kravtsova Yana sold 476 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 28,560 led to the insider holds 89,985 shares of the business.

UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 200,000 shares of EVA for $11,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 5,742,439 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Keppler John K., who serves as the Former Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 11,000,000 and left with 773,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVA has reached a high of $91.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVA has traded an average of 564.24K shares per day and 1M over the past ten days. A total of 66.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.99M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EVA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.48M, compared to 5.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.03% and a Short% of Float of 19.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EVA is 3.62, from 3.11 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.87.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was -$1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $422.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $471.5M to a low estimate of $341.7M. As of the current estimate, Enviva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278.19M, an estimated increase of 51.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.06M, an increase of 42.50% less than the figure of $51.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $362.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.