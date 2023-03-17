A glimpse at Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) closed at $224.32 up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $222.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762206 shares were traded. CSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $225.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $215.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $275.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 30, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $230.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Zdimal Kevin P sold 8,111 shares for $253.35 per share. The transaction valued at 2,054,922 led to the insider holds 30,515 shares of the business.

KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold 7,272 shares of CSL for $2,290,753 on Aug 18. The CEO & President now owns 119,582 shares after completing the transaction at $315.01 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, KOCH D CHRISTIAN, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 10,046 shares for $315.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,164,490 and left with 119,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carlisle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSL has reached a high of $318.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $220.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 248.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 263.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSL has traded an average of 332.26K shares per day and 384.48k over the past ten days. A total of 51.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CSL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 784.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 832k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CSL is 3.00, from 2.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 14.50% for CSL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 19, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.55 and a low estimate of $3.18, while EPS last year was $4.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.62, with high estimates of $6.81 and low estimates of $6.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.95 and $20.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.36. EPS for the following year is $23.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $23.75 and $22.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated decrease of -11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.59B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.02B and the low estimate is $6.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.