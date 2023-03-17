A Stock You Should Be Looking At: nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

The price of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed at $23.64 in the last session, up 6.68% from day before closing price of $22.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1706525 shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NCNO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $22 from $30 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Sellers Jeanette sold 696 shares for $29.91 per share. The transaction valued at 20,817 led to the insider holds 18,141 shares of the business.

Naude Pierre sold 6,474 shares of NCNO for $197,794 on Feb 03. The CEO now owns 882,918 shares after completing the transaction at $30.55 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Glover Joshua L, who serves as the President & Chief Rev Officer of the company, sold 2,955 shares for $30.55 each. As a result, the insider received 90,281 and left with 261,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $47.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NCNO traded on average about 702.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.17M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 5.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 11.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $104.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $105M to a low estimate of $104.18M. As of the current estimate, nCino Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.95M, an estimated increase of 39.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.03M, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $39.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $403.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.87M, up 47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $481.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $485.74M and the low estimate is $469.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.