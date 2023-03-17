A Stock You Should Be Looking At: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

After finishing at $57.71 in the prior trading day, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) closed at $57.83, up 0.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7088502 shares were traded. TD stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TD has reached a high of $82.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.81B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 40.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 18.01M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TD’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.16, compared to 2.83 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.91. The current Payout Ratio is 45.80% for TD, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.18 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.75. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.82 and $5.82.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.9B to a low estimate of $8.84B. As of the current estimate, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s year-ago sales were $8.46B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.41B, an increase of 13.70% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.96B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.7B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.72B and the low estimate is $39.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.