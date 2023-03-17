AMAM (Ambrx Biopharma Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.13, down -4.07% from its previous closing price of $10.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1300024 shares were traded. AMAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

On July 13, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2021, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 500,000 shares for $10.15 per share. The transaction valued at 5,074,250 led to the insider holds 53,500,000 shares of the business.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 250,000 shares of AMAM for $2,648,875 on Mar 15. The 10% Owner now owns 53,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.60 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $9.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,488,275 and bolstered with 52,750,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 68.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAM has reached a high of $13.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMAM traded 5.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.52M. Shares short for AMAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 368.62k with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 965.68k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.46M, down -23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.27M and the low estimate is $5.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.