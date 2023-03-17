AN (AutoNation Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) closed at $130.07 up 3.63% from its previous closing price of $125.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059631 shares were traded. AN stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AutoNation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $130 from $125 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $104 to $96.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $126.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when CANNON MARC G sold 5,800 shares for $144.52 per share. The transaction valued at 838,200 led to the insider holds 18,279 shares of the business.

CANNON MARC G sold 3,000 shares of AN for $426,000 on Mar 08. The EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer now owns 24,079 shares after completing the transaction at $142.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, EDMUNDS C COLEMAN, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of the company, sold 9,445 shares for $140.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,323,324 and left with 13,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AutoNation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $158.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AN has traded an average of 849.74K shares per day and 886.59k over the past ten days. A total of 49.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 6.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.32% and a Short% of Float of 23.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.15 and a low estimate of $5.63, while EPS last year was $5.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.37, with high estimates of $6.05 and low estimates of $5.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.45 and $24.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.3. EPS for the following year is $19.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $24.5 and $16.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.92B to a low estimate of $6.3B. As of the current estimate, AutoNation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.58B, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.46B, a decrease of -4.30% less than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.36B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.84B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.38B and the low estimate is $23.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.