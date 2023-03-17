An average trading volume for American Tower Corporation (AMT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) closed at $205.05 in the last session, up 1.35% from day before closing price of $202.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2618968 shares were traded. AMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $206.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $254.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $215 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 10,025 shares for $195.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,954,875 led to the insider holds 17,473 shares of the business.

THOMPSON SAMME L sold 1,739 shares of AMT for $380,128 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 22,099 shares after completing the transaction at $218.59 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Goel Sanjay, who serves as the EVP & President, Asia-Pacific of the company, bought 5 shares for $232.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,163 and bolstered with 9,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has reached a high of $282.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 212.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 230.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMT traded on average about 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 465.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 3.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMT is 6.24, which was 4.69 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.91.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.49 and $6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $2.65B. As of the current estimate, American Tower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.45B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.73B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.69B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.41B and the low estimate is $10.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.