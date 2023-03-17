An average trading volume for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $9.24 in the prior trading day, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) closed at $9.14, down -1.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186262 shares were traded. SRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 120,462 shares for $12.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,518,074 led to the insider holds 15,079,538 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 283,291 shares of SRG for $3,550,486 on Feb 02. The 10% Owner now owns 15,200,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.53 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $12.30 each. As a result, the insider received 14,763 and left with 15,483,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRG has reached a high of $14.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 455.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 963.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.44M. Insiders hold about 28.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SRG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.61M, compared to 8.23M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.62% and a Short% of Float of 27.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.