An investigation into Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $92.93 in the prior trading day, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) closed at $93.56, up 0.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3982665 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.44.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $100.

Stephens Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $79.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Blinde Neal sold 8,000 shares for $115.16 per share. The transaction valued at 921,280 led to the insider holds 121,472 shares of the business.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 12,537 shares of COF for $1,438,871 on Nov 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,757,022 shares after completing the transaction at $114.77 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, West Kara, who serves as the Chief Audit Officer of the company, sold 606 shares for $114.63 each. As a result, the insider received 69,466 and left with 7,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $144.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 382.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 6.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COF’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 13.40% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.57 and a low estimate of $2.69, while EPS last year was $5.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.74, with high estimates of $4.59 and low estimates of $2.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.83 and $11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.46. EPS for the following year is $15.09, with 19 analysts recommending between $17.75 and $10.79.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $8.97B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.37B to a low estimate of $8.64B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.17B, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.15B, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.94B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.25B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.68B and the low estimate is $35.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.