An investigation into Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s technical aspects

The price of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) closed at $23.51 in the last session, up 3.20% from day before closing price of $22.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10880663 shares were traded. CTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 5,000 shares for $27.64 per share. The transaction valued at 138,218 led to the insider holds 225,755 shares of the business.

BELL STEPHEN P sold 36,327 shares of CTRA for $1,286,339 on Jun 07. The EVP – Business Development now owns 351,436 shares after completing the transaction at $35.41 per share. On May 26, another insider, Lindeman Steven W, who serves as the Sr Vice Pres, Production & Ops of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $35.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,777,500 and left with 233,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $34.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTRA traded on average about 9.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 781.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 760.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.06M with a Short Ratio of 35.21M, compared to 32.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CTRA is 2.50, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.03 and $4.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.06 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.51B to a low estimate of $1.93B. As of the current estimate, Coterra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.23B, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of -$4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.45B, up 157.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.87B and the low estimate is $5.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.