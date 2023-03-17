Analysis of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP): Selected Notes

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) closed the day trading at $96.40 up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $95.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10110979 shares were traded. COP stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $145 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when WALKER R A bought 4,800 shares for $103.00 per share. The transaction valued at 494,400 led to the insider holds 27,600 shares of the business.

WALKER R A bought 1,200 shares of COP for $123,600 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 6,900 shares after completing the transaction at $103.00 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, WALKER R A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,800 shares for $104.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,600 and bolstered with 22,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ConocoPhillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $137.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COP traded about 6.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COP traded about 6.53M shares per day. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.96M with a Short Ratio of 12.24M, compared to 9.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

COP’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.34, up from 1.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50. The current Payout Ratio is 34.20% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.96 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $3.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $4.32 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.24 and $8.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.35. EPS for the following year is $11.25, with 20 analysts recommending between $16.42 and $5.38.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $15.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.6B to a low estimate of $13.73B. As of the current estimate, ConocoPhillips’s year-ago sales were $19.29B, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.48B, a decrease of -25.00% less than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.16B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.16B, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.9B and the low estimate is $60.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.