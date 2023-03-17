Analysis of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW): Selected Notes

The closing price of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) was $16.81 for the day, up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $16.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799092 shares were traded. WWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WWW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Long Nicholas T. bought 10,000 shares for $16.13 per share. The transaction valued at 161,300 led to the insider holds 26,334 shares of the business.

BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought 100,000 shares of WWW for $1,049,000 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 156,900 shares after completing the transaction at $10.49 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, HOFFMAN BRENDAN, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $10.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,875 and bolstered with 48,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWW has reached a high of $24.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.93.

Shares Statistics:

WWW traded an average of 1.49M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.94% stake in the company. Shares short for WWW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 3.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, WWW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $665.4M to a low estimate of $655.12M. As of the current estimate, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $635.6M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $604.46M, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $627.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $578.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.