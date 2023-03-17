APLS (Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $64.89, down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $65.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1704747 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $40.

On July 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares for $63.79 per share. The transaction valued at 765,480 led to the insider holds 1,020,813 shares of the business.

Townsend Adam J. sold 5,000 shares of APLS for $319,200 on Mar 03. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 75,995 shares after completing the transaction at $63.84 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Dunlop A. Sinclair, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $65.33 each. As a result, the insider received 32,665 and left with 131,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 100.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APLS traded 1.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.11M with a Short Ratio of 10.74M, compared to 9.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.08 and a low estimate of -$2.94, while EPS last year was -$1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.54, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.58 and -$7.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.28. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.67 and -$8.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $24.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.25M to a low estimate of $19.56M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.29M, an estimated decrease of -59.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.55M, an increase of 84.60% over than the figure of -$59.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.36M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $209.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297M and the low estimate is $133.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 171.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.