Are Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) closed at $101.03 down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $101.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27244658 shares were traded. XOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Exxon Mobil Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $120 to $135.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Talley Darrin L sold 2,500 shares for $115.50 per share. The transaction valued at 288,750 led to the insider holds 31,772 shares of the business.

Fox Leonard M. sold 12,000 shares of XOM for $1,256,194 on Dec 15. The Vice President and Controller now owns 188,497 shares after completing the transaction at $104.68 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Talley Darrin L, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 34,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exxon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOM has reached a high of $119.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XOM has traded an average of 16.28M shares per day and 15.62M over the past ten days. A total of 4.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.07B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XOM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 37.51M with a Short Ratio of 32.45M, compared to 40.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for XOM is 3.64, from 3.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.35. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for XOM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.37 and a low estimate of $2.18, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $3.38 and low estimates of $2.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.03 and $8.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.06. EPS for the following year is $10.71, with 15 analysts recommending between $13.85 and $9.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $87.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $98.76B to a low estimate of $69.91B. As of the current estimate, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $90.5B, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.65B, a decrease of -22.50% less than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.69B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $438.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $366.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $413.68B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $548.27B and the low estimate is $280.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.