Are M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.07, up 2.57% from its previous closing price of $36.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618498 shares were traded. MDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $28 from $27 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when BUCHWALD HERBERT T sold 8,349 shares for $36.20 per share. The transaction valued at 302,234 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BLACKFORD DAVID E sold 4,500 shares of MDC for $165,015 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 20,587 shares after completing the transaction at $36.67 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Siegel David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,580 shares for $37.22 each. As a result, the insider received 170,468 and left with 3,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M.D.C.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDC has reached a high of $43.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDC traded 570.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 721.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.45M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MDC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.67M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.45, MDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76. The current Payout Ratio is 25.40% for MDC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2021 when the company split stock in a 13:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.98 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $870.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $894.6M to a low estimate of $845.1M. As of the current estimate, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated decrease of -31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $905.67M, a decrease of -39.10% less than the figure of -$31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $790M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, down -30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.21B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.