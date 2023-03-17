Are Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) closed at $2.80 up 2.56% from its previous closing price of $2.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2575480 shares were traded. MFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7005.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC sold 64,745 shares for $10.06 per share. The transaction valued at 651,335 led to the insider holds 3,093,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1192, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5257.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MFG has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.97M over the past ten days. A total of 12.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.44B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 617.25k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MFG is 0.19, from 75.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2,747.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.85.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.82 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, down -41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.4B and the low estimate is $18.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.