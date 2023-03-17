Are ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, ZimVie Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.50, up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $6.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1191806 shares were traded. ZIMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZIMV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when CRAWFORD SALLY bought 40,000 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 224,120 led to the insider holds 40,127 shares of the business.

Kidwell Heather bought 36,765 shares of ZIMV for $203,873 on Mar 10. The insider now owns 44,754 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Jamali Vafa bought 20,000 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,600 and bolstered with 137,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIMV has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZIMV traded 740.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIMV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 3.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.27% and a Short% of Float of 22.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $913.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $925M and the low estimate is $902M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.