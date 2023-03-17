As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) offers stability

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) closed the day trading at $20.21 down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $20.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723295 shares were traded. CLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on September 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLB has reached a high of $34.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLB traded about 352.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLB traded about 419.62k shares per day. A total of 46.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.13M. Shares short for CLB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.08% and a Short% of Float of 13.36%.

Dividends & Splits

CLB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54. The current Payout Ratio is 9.50% for CLB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $127.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.1M to a low estimate of $127M. As of the current estimate, Core Laboratories N.V.’s year-ago sales were $115.3M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.78M, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $542M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $550.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $489.74M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $606.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $618.56M and the low estimate is $596.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.