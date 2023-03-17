As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) offers stability

The closing price of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) was $7.27 for the day, up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $7.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 747098 shares were traded. SCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Armbruster Sara E bought 5,735 shares for $6.83 per share. The transaction valued at 39,164 led to the insider holds 498,511 shares of the business.

O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S sold 30,000 shares of SCS for $337,923 on Aug 03. The SVP, CAO, GC and Secretary now owns 288,388 shares after completing the transaction at $11.26 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Niemann Jennifer C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,900 shares for $11.98 each. As a result, the insider received 46,708 and left with 19,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steelcase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.96.

Shares Statistics:

SCS traded an average of 730.42K shares per day over the past three months and 602.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.18M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 4.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.37, SCS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.03. The current Payout Ratio is 359.70% for SCS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $696.03M, a decrease of -6.00% less than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $728.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $656.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.