As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) offers stability

The closing price of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) was $37.84 for the day, up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $37.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1991391 shares were traded. TPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 96.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4449.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Rao Bhaskar sold 18,682 shares for $40.01 per share. The transaction valued at 747,405 led to the insider holds 297,988 shares of the business.

Rao Bhaskar sold 13,811 shares of TPX for $553,444 on Jan 30. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 316,670 shares after completing the transaction at $40.07 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Rao Bhaskar, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 17,507 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 700,308 and left with 330,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tempur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPX has reached a high of $44.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.48.

Shares Statistics:

TPX traded an average of 1.95M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.45M. Shares short for TPX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.3M with a Short Ratio of 11.23M, compared to 10.67M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.61% and a Short% of Float of 9.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.07, TPX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.40% for TPX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 23, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.56 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.67B and the low estimate is $5.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.