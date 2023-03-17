As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) offers stability

The closing price of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) was $2.16 for the day, down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2540579 shares were traded. UNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UNCY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Schiller Brigitte bought 15,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 12,375 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNCY has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7447.

Shares Statistics:

UNCY traded an average of 6.03M shares per day over the past three months and 34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UNCY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 195.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 67.37k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.88 and -$1.6.