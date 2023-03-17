Considering ITT Inc. (ITT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $80.08 in the prior trading day, ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) closed at $82.10, up 2.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1113133 shares were traded. ITT stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.83.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $74 from $113 previously.

On April 08, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $107 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Flynn Ryan F. sold 2,197 shares for $87.22 per share. The transaction valued at 191,618 led to the insider holds 16,547 shares of the business.

Caprais Emmanuel sold 2,772 shares of ITT for $203,742 on Sep 02. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 13,818 shares after completing the transaction at $73.50 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 3,206 shares for $81.95 each. As a result, the insider received 262,732 and left with 53,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ITT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITT has reached a high of $95.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 478.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 505.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 934.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 823.03k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ITT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02. The current Payout Ratio is 23.00% for ITT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:3316 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.28 and $4.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.96. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $773.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $781M to a low estimate of $756.86M. As of the current estimate, ITT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $726.2M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $779.56M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $807.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.71M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.