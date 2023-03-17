Considering The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $2.79 in the prior trading day, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at $1.86, down -33.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6433878 shares were traded. HNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4540 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HNST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On March 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $6.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Rexing Rick sold 3,809 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 10,703 led to the insider holds 313,026 shares of the business.

Vlahos Nikolaos A sold 16,547 shares of HNST for $48,317 on Mar 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,230,181 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Kennedy Kelly J., who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 15,904 shares for $2.92 each. As a result, the insider received 46,440 and left with 596,821 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $6.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2502.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 856.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 684.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.33M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.67M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.14M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $313.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318.64M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335M and the low estimate is $325.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.