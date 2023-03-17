CSAN (Cosan S.A.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $10.76 in the prior trading day, Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) closed at $10.85, up 0.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094550 shares were traded. CSAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cosan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSAN has reached a high of $20.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 410.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 384.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 467.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.93M. Shares short for CSAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 2.18M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CSAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.63, compared to 0.62 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.12B, an increase of 25.10% over than the figure of -$36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.12B.