FSS (Federal Signal Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Federal Signal Corporation’s stock clocked out at $51.54, up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $51.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647855 shares were traded. FSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FSS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when MARTIN DENNIS J sold 24,000 shares for $48.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,163,621 led to the insider holds 570,841 shares of the business.

MARTIN DENNIS J sold 20,000 shares of FSS for $983,384 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 594,841 shares after completing the transaction at $49.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Federal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSS has reached a high of $58.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FSS traded 338.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 466.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.10M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FSS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 901.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 841.84k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, FSS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 18.10% for FSS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1994 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $379.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $387.4M to a low estimate of $372.2M. As of the current estimate, Federal Signal Corporation’s year-ago sales were $301.4M, an estimated increase of 26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $364.52M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $385.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.