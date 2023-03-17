How is Chatham Lodging Trust’s (NYSE: CLDT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $10.29 in the prior trading day, Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) closed at $10.26, down -0.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676844 shares were traded. CLDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLDT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 01, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $16.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when FISHER JEFFREY H bought 10,000 shares for $10.28 per share. The transaction valued at 102,800 led to the insider holds 611,545 shares of the business.

CRAVEN DENNIS M bought 4,000 shares of CLDT for $41,200 on Mar 15. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 97,943 shares after completing the transaction at $10.30 per share. On May 20, another insider, PERLMUTTER ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,200 shares for $11.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,728 and bolstered with 73,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chatham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 285.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLDT has reached a high of $15.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 241.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 368.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.55M. Insiders hold about 2.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLDT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 704.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 726.15k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CLDT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $68.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.49M to a low estimate of $67.6M. As of the current estimate, Chatham Lodging Trust’s year-ago sales were $57.32M, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.81M, an increase of 25.40% over than the figure of $18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.27M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $292.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.97M, up 43.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333M and the low estimate is $308.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.