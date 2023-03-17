How is NetEase Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NTES) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) closed at $85.51 in the last session, up 2.00% from day before closing price of $83.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 967281 shares were traded. NTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $100 from $85 previously.

On September 07, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $90.

On July 05, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $129.Macquarie initiated its Outperform rating on July 05, 2022, with a $129 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $108.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTES traded on average about 1.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 656.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.94M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 5.52M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NTES is 1.79, which was 5.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.06. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $4.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.94B to a low estimate of $3.56B. As of the current estimate, NetEase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.39B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.85B and the low estimate is $14.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.