I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Casa Systems Inc. (CASA).

After finishing at $1.78 in the prior trading day, Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) closed at $1.74, down -2.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1819418 shares were traded. CASA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CASA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $4 previously.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III bought 1,000 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050 led to the insider holds 654,136 shares of the business.

STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III bought 83,923 shares of CASA for $336,531 on May 25. The Director now owns 653,136 shares after completing the transaction at $4.01 per share. On May 19, another insider, STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 44,000 shares for $4.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 192,720 and bolstered with 569,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CASA has reached a high of $7.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4867, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5386.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 252.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 446.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.65M. Insiders hold about 21.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CASA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $77.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.36M to a low estimate of $77.36M. As of the current estimate, Casa Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.21M, an estimated decrease of -20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.99M, a decrease of -11.60% over than the figure of -$20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.99M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CASA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.22M, down -28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $354.62M and the low estimate is $354.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.