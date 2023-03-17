I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR).

After finishing at $54.15 in the prior trading day, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) closed at $53.93, down -0.41%. On the day, 2113361 shares were traded. DAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $75 from $90 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.

On September 12, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $101.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $101 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Adair Charles L bought 500 shares for $54.15 per share. The transaction valued at 27,075 led to the insider holds 36,551 shares of the business.

McNutt Patrick bought 900 shares of DAR for $48,663 on Mar 15. The EVP Chief Admin Officer now owns 12,287 shares after completing the transaction at $54.07 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Kloosterboer Dirk, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $64.01 each. As a result, the insider received 640,100 and left with 114,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Darling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has reached a high of $87.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.86M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DAR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 4.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.12 and $4.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.88. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.72 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 23.70% less than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.03B and the low estimate is $6.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.