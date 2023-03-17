I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX).

The price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed at $5.24 in the last session, up 0.77% from day before closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2882704 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 when GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,428,200 led to the insider holds 2,149,762 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFIX traded on average about 2.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 113.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.08M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.89M with a Short Ratio of 12.36M, compared to 12.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.43% and a Short% of Float of 21.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $413.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.7M to a low estimate of $398M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $516.72M, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.5M, a decrease of -20.00% over than the figure of -$20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $407M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.49M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.