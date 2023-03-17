I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG).

After finishing at $7.69 in the prior trading day, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) closed at $7.89, up 2.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6958659 shares were traded. SMFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sumitomo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFG has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.45B. Shares short for SMFG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 5.49M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SMFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 195.00, compared to 1.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2,535.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.66. The current Payout Ratio is 40.74% for SMFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.91.