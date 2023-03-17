I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH).

After finishing at $33.78 in the prior trading day, Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) closed at $34.34, up 1.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 969552 shares were traded. SYNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SYNH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $28 from $30 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $25.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Brooks Michael Lee sold 1,002 shares for $78.00 per share. The transaction valued at 78,156 led to the insider holds 47,552 shares of the business.

Brooks Michael Lee sold 500 shares of SYNH for $39,000 on Jul 28. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 9,342 shares after completing the transaction at $78.00 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Brooks Michael Lee, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,002 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider received 76,152 and left with 48,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Syneos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 49.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNH has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.04M with a Short Ratio of 6.42M, compared to 6.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $3.95, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Syneos Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, a decrease of -5.60% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.21B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $4.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.