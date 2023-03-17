In spite of Veritex Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VBTX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) closed at $19.52 up 2.36% from its previous closing price of $19.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002981 shares were traded. VBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veritex Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $32.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Bolin Pat S bought 10,000 shares for $17.52 per share. The transaction valued at 175,200 led to the insider holds 34,668 shares of the business.

McDANIEL CARA bought 1,000 shares of VBTX for $17,705 on Mar 13. The Chief Talent Officer now owns 4,620 shares after completing the transaction at $17.71 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Sughrue John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,652 shares for $27.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,919 and bolstered with 76,822 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veritex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBTX has reached a high of $41.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VBTX has traded an average of 412.89K shares per day and 887.19k over the past ten days. A total of 54.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.22M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VBTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VBTX is 0.80, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.37 and $3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $3.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $119.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $122.2M to a low estimate of $118.7M. As of the current estimate, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.14M, an estimated increase of 36.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.07M, an increase of 29.70% less than the figure of $36.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $496.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $487.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $493.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $417.48M, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $514.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $531M and the low estimate is $498.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.