In the case of Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), what’s next?

The closing price of Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) was $7.05 for the day, up 5.38% from the previous closing price of $6.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12937621 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $7.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on September 29, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares for $6.39 per share. The transaction valued at 166,101 led to the insider holds 69,441 shares of the business.

Jackman William Richard sold 25,000 shares of RIOT for $100,000 on Dec 15. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 1,018,389 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Harris Chad Everett, who serves as the EVP, CCO of the company, sold 75,565 shares for $4.15 each. As a result, the insider received 313,595 and left with 984,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $23.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.00.

Shares Statistics:

RIOT traded an average of 14.79M shares per day over the past three months and 14.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.57M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 28.92M with a Short Ratio of 31.67M, compared to 30.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.29% and a Short% of Float of 18.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.87M to a low estimate of $50.3M. As of the current estimate, Riot Blockchain Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.89M, an estimated decrease of -39.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.49M, a decrease of -10.40% over than the figure of -$39.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $249.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.24M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $494M and the low estimate is $298.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.