In What Direction Will Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) was $24.32 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $24.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666379 shares were traded. CERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CERE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $30.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 01, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when COLES N ANTHONY sold 3,000 shares for $27.19 per share. The transaction valued at 81,570 led to the insider holds 2,704 shares of the business.

COLES N ANTHONY sold 47,000 shares of CERE for $1,274,377 on Mar 02. The CEO and Chairperson now owns 2,704 shares after completing the transaction at $27.11 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, COLES N ANTHONY, who serves as the CEO and Chairperson of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $33.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,656,401 and left with 2,704 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.13.

Shares Statistics:

CERE traded an average of 640.56K shares per day over the past three months and 672.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.77M. Insiders hold about 17.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 12.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$2.64, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$2.94.