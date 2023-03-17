Invest in Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) closed at $1.96 in the last session, up 7.10% from day before closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1745454 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIFR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On February 21, 2023, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.70.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.50 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 28,679 led to the insider holds 3,120,614 shares of the business.

GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of CIFR for $35,718 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 270,266 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $3.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3871.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIFR traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 247.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.06M, compared to 5.72M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132.5M and the low estimate is $132.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,780.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.