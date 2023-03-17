Invest in DLocal Limited (DLO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed at $14.28 in the last session, down -4.93% from day before closing price of $15.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1568522 shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $14 from $36 previously.

New Street Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $35.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DLO traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 295.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.84M. Insiders hold about 9.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DLO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 7.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $120.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.54M to a low estimate of $116.67M. As of the current estimate, DLocal Limited’s year-ago sales were $76.26M, an estimated increase of 57.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.24M, an increase of 50.10% less than the figure of $57.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.81M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $431.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $413.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.12M, up 72.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $628.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $719.4M and the low estimate is $572M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.