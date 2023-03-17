Invest in Gerdau S.A. (GGB) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $4.80 in the prior trading day, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) closed at $4.91, up 2.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9290837 shares were traded. GGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7450.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GGB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $7 previously.

On November 12, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gerdau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGB has reached a high of $6.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2263.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 605.43M. Insiders hold about 32.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GGB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 25.83M with a Short Ratio of 19.62M, compared to 39.2M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GGB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 0.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.32. The current Payout Ratio is 301.70% for GGB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.48B to a low estimate of $3.48B. As of the current estimate, Gerdau S.A.’s year-ago sales were $4.03B, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.65B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $15.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.