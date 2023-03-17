Invest in Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $43.87 in the prior trading day, Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) closed at $44.15, up 0.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559148 shares were traded. HI stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.71.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 152.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on October 14, 2020, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On July 15, 2019, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

On May 21, 2019, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2019, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Whitted J Michael sold 4,132 shares for $52.00 per share. The transaction valued at 214,864 led to the insider holds 12,645 shares of the business.

TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H sold 3,471 shares of HI for $185,629 on Dec 02. The Sr. Vice President now owns 46,327 shares after completing the transaction at $53.48 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 12,813 shares for $50.38 each. As a result, the insider received 645,519 and left with 46,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hillenbrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HI has reached a high of $53.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 365.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 338.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.13M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 752.2k with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 903.48k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.85, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $4.11.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $724.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $822.9M to a low estimate of $666.4M. As of the current estimate, Hillenbrand Inc.’s year-ago sales were $742M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $762.83M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $831.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $720.99M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.