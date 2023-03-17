Invest in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $2.57 in the prior trading day, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) closed at $2.82, up 9.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6822238 shares were traded. RAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4400.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $16 previously.

On June 25, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $12.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on March 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAD has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6181.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.38M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RAD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.42M with a Short Ratio of 11.30M, compared to 9.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.44% and a Short% of Float of 21.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$2.42.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $5.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.7B to a low estimate of $5.7B. As of the current estimate, Rite Aid Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.07B, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.71B, a decrease of -5.10% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.71B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.57B, down -11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.81B and the low estimate is $17.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.