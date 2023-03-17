Investing in Dover Corporation (DOV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) closed at $140.76 up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $140.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1068091 shares were traded. DOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dover Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $171.

On April 08, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $160.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Cerepak Brad M sold 34,972 shares for $143.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,009,644 led to the insider holds 73,878 shares of the business.

Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,203 shares of DOV for $277,975 on Oct 24. The Vice President, Tax now owns 5,353 shares after completing the transaction at $126.18 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Malinas David J., who serves as the SVP, Operations of the company, bought 350 shares for $139.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,804 and bolstered with 2,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOV has reached a high of $162.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOV has traded an average of 850.80K shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 140.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 2.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DOV is 2.02, from 1.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 26.90% for DOV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1238:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $2.39 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.18 and $8.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.99. EPS for the following year is $9.79, with 18 analysts recommending between $10.16 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, Dover Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.16B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.51B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.4B and the low estimate is $8.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.