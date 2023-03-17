Investing in FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) closed at $31.46 down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $31.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539614 shares were traded. FLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FLEX LNG Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FLEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNG has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLNG has traded an average of 482.64K shares per day and 413.79k over the past ten days. A total of 53.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.48M. Insiders hold about 45.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.51% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 1.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FLNG is 3.00, from 1.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.58%.