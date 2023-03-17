Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047079 shares were traded. NMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 7,986 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 9,184 led to the insider holds 182,013 shares of the business.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 15,000 shares of NMR for $39,112 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 327,499 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 9,995 shares for $2.43 each. As a result, the insider received 24,288 and left with 177,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nomura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has reached a high of $4.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6795.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NMR has traded an average of 973.07K shares per day and 970.09k over the past ten days. A total of 3.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.80B. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NMR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 2.6M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NMR is 0.21, from 35.00 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 46.86% for NMR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 10, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 10, 1988 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.