Investing in Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Summit Materials Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.53, up 2.61% from its previous closing price of $26.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672344 shares were traded. SUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 193.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Truist initiated its Buy rating on January 13, 2023, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Summit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUM has reached a high of $34.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUM traded 689.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 768.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.91M. Shares short for SUM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.83M, compared to 7.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $599.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $636.6M to a low estimate of $523.3M. As of the current estimate, Summit Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $596.67M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.23M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $440.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $389.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.67B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.