Investing in TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7909963 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TechnipFMC plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when de Carvalho Filho Eleazar sold 22,208 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 335,341 led to the insider holds 107,092 shares of the business.

Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares of FTI for $124,800 on Dec 29. The President Subsea now owns 138,545 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $16.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTI has traded an average of 5.55M shares per day and 5.66M over the past ten days. A total of 444.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 439.76M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.95% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.81M with a Short Ratio of 13.95M, compared to 18.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, TechnipFMC plc’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.66B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.77B and the low estimate is $6.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.