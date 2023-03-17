Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) closed at $1.08 in the last session, up 1.89% from day before closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1173891 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1085 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1.50 previously.

On January 13, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.25.

On December 14, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Hold rating on December 14, 2022, with a $1.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0965, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2510.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGY traded on average about 3.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 681.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.76M. Insiders hold about 25.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 2.35M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $767.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $839.91M and the low estimate is $696M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.