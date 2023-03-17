Is Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $139.48 in the prior trading day, Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) closed at $141.75, up 1.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598329 shares were traded. RRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.48.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Kunze John C sold 1 shares for $139.42 per share. The transaction valued at 139 led to the insider holds 6,999 shares of the business.

Kunze John C sold 1,155 shares of RRX for $158,092 on Aug 04. The Segment President* now owns 6,920 shares after completing the transaction at $136.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRX has reached a high of $164.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 497.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 403.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.92M. Shares short for RRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RRX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.26, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.97, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.68 and $10.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.57. EPS for the following year is $11.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $12.47 and $11.35.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Regal Rexnord Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.22B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.48B and the low estimate is $5.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.