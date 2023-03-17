Is this a Prime Time To acquire Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) stock

After finishing at $123.22 in the prior trading day, Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) closed at $125.33, up 1.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1212628 shares were traded. CHRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $178.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $196.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Peterson Lynn A sold 1,952 shares for $140.13 per share. The transaction valued at 273,534 led to the insider holds 244,098 shares of the business.

Peterson Lynn A sold 1,048 shares of CHRD for $146,784 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 246,050 shares after completing the transaction at $140.06 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Peterson Lynn A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,685 shares for $140.07 each. As a result, the insider received 656,228 and left with 248,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chord’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRD has reached a high of $160.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 491.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 948.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.34M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.2 and a low estimate of $4.06, while EPS last year was $5.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.7, with high estimates of $7.07 and low estimates of $5.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $48.88 and $25.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $30.85. EPS for the following year is $28.41, with 8 analysts recommending between $37.82 and $24.1.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $870.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $779M. As of the current estimate, Chord Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $521.58M, an estimated increase of 66.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $820.32M, an increase of 25.60% less than the figure of $66.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $943M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $737M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 95.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.