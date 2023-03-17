Is this a Prime Time To acquire Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) stock

The price of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) closed at $0.43 in the last session, up 25.12% from day before closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0854 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805657 shares were traded. WEJO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4410 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3623.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WEJO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEJO has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6533, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0489.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WEJO traded on average about 272.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 246.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.49M. Insiders hold about 18.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEJO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7M to a low estimate of $3.5M. As of the current estimate, Wejo Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.37M, an estimated increase of 199.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.8M, an increase of 745.10% over than the figure of $199.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEJO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57M, up 243.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.1M and the low estimate is $23.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 214.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.