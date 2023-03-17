Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) closed at $28.00 in the last session, up 7.94% from day before closing price of $25.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4603423 shares were traded. ZTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZTO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $35.

Macquarie Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $29.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZTO traded on average about 2.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 809.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 617.28M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.39M with a Short Ratio of 19.31M, compared to 20.03M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s year-ago sales were $899.34M, an estimated increase of 29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, an increase of 23.60% less than the figure of $29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.68B and the low estimate is $5.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.